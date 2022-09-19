Officer involved shooting reported in south College Station

Officer involved shooting reported in College Station.
Officer involved shooting reported in College Station.(MGN)
By Julia Potts
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department reported an officer involved shooting on the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time but they ask that everyone avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story. We have a camera crew on the way to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second person involved in the crash also has serious injuries, troopers said.
Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60
The fire happened at the Landmark Apartments on Longmire Drive near the Walmart store.
College Station firefighters save mom, children from burning apartment
A pickup truck fire slowed traffic Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45 in Madison County.
Pickup truck fire slows traffic on I-45 in Madison County
Miami Hurricanes vs Texas A&M Aggies logo
Aggie Gameday: Miami vs. Texas A&M
Normangee High School football game cancelled following crash involving players

Latest News

9/19
Monday PinPoint Forecast 9/19
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan
Hispanic heritage on full display at the annual Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival
Hispanic heritage on full display at the annual Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival
College Station firefighters save mom, children from burning apartment
College Station firefighters save mom, children from burning apartment