Officer involved shooting reported in south College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department reported an officer involved shooting on the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time but they ask that everyone avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story. We have a camera crew on the way to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

We are currently working an Officer Involved Shooting in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Dr. There is no active threat to the public at this time and we ask that you avoid the area while the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/WEXH7I4Gy8 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 19, 2022

