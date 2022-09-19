Sam Houston’s Hrbacek, Morgan named WAC Players of the Week

DENVER – Sam Houston’s Zach Hrbacek, Southern Utah’s Zach Strand and Sam Houston’s Seth Morgan have been named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Football Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, for the game week ending on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Hrbacek, a sophomore running back, recorded his first career collegiate 100-yard rushing performance for Sam Houston in a 27-17 win against Texas A&M-Commerce on Sept. 17. Hrbacek led all players with 131 yards on the ground on just 19 carries, averaging 6.9 yards per rush to go along with a 7-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Hrbacek, who lost just one rushing yard from scrimmage in the game, added a 20-yard kickoff return to open the contest.

Strand, a senior defensive lineman transfer from Frostburg State, made his presence felt late in the second half of a 17-10 win for Southern Utah at Western Illinois on Sept. 17. Strand finished the game with six total tackles, 1.5 sacks and gathered in a key fumble recovery for the Thunderbirds to hold Western Illinois at bay in the red zone. Strand, who previously completed at the NCAA Division II and Division III levels while playing for Frostburg State, is believed to be the first player to register at least one sack in all three major divisions of college football.

Morgan, a sophomore kicker, connected on a pair of field goals and hit all three of his PATs for Sam Houston in the win over Texas A&M-Commerce on Sept. 17. Morgan’s field goal makes were from 40 and 46 yards, respectively, and he was responsible for the team’s first points (2:53 remaining in the first quarter) and last points (4:46 remaining in the fourth quarter) of the ballgame.

2022 TicketSmarter WAC Football Weekly Awards

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Zach Hrbacek, R-Fr., RB, Sam Houston (Sept. 19)

Quali Conley, So., RB, Utah Tech (Sept. 12)

Justin Miller, R-Jr., QB, Southern Utah (Sept. 5)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Zach Strand, Sr., DL, Southern Utah (Sept. 19)

Tyrin Bradley, So., DL, Abilene Christian (Sept. 12)

Myles Heard, Jr., S, Stephen F. Austin (Sept. 5)

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Seth Morgan, So., K, Sam Houston (Sept. 19)

Adrian Guzman, So., K, Tarleton (Sept. 12)

Jake Gerardi, R-Sr., P/K, Southern Utah (Sept. 5)

