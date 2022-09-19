Seven Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week Four

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings after Week Four and Seven teams in the Brazos Valley are ranked.

In Class 5A Division I, College Station remains No. 5. The 2-1 Cougars had a bye week last Friday and will open district play this week against Leander.

In Class 4A Division II, Madisonville enters the rankings at No. 10. The Mustangs are coming off a 63-8 win over Caldwell and are now 3-1 on the season.

In Class 3A Division I, Franklin remains the No. 1 ranked team. The defending state champs have won 20 games in a row and will open district play this week.

In Class 3A Division II, Lexington enters the rankings at No. 10. The Eagles are 4-0 to start the season and coming off a 66-12 win over Thrall.

In Class 2A Division I, Centerville slides down to No. 10 after a close 21-20 loss to No. 1 Mart.

In Class 2A Division II, Burton rises to No. 2. The undefeated Panthers were off last week and will take on Falls City this Friday. Bremond comes in at No. 9. The Tigers beat Holland 46-35 and are 4-0 to start the season.

