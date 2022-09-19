Seven Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week Four

KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings after Week Four and Seven teams in the Brazos Valley are ranked.

In Class 5A Division I, College Station remains No. 5. The 2-1 Cougars had a bye week last Friday and will open district play this week against Leander.

In Class 4A Division II, Madisonville enters the rankings at No. 10. The Mustangs are coming off a 63-8 win over Caldwell and are now 3-1 on the season.

In Class 3A Division I, Franklin remains the No. 1 ranked team. The defending state champs have won 20 games in a row and will open district play this week.

In Class 3A Division II, Lexington enters the rankings at No. 10. The Eagles are 4-0 to start the season and coming off a 66-12 win over Thrall.

In Class 2A Division I, Centerville slides down to No. 10 after a close 21-20 loss to No. 1 Mart.

In Class 2A Division II, Burton rises to No. 2. The undefeated Panthers were off last week and will take on Falls City this Friday. Bremond comes in at No. 9. The Tigers beat Holland 46-35 and are 4-0 to start the season.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second person involved in the crash also has serious injuries, troopers said.
Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60
College Station police reported an officer involved shooting Monday morning.
Man shot twice by College Station police officer Monday morning
The fire happened at the Landmark Apartments on Longmire Drive near the Walmart store.
College Station firefighters save mom, children from burning apartment
A pickup truck fire slowed traffic Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45 in Madison County.
Pickup truck fire slows traffic on I-45 in Madison County
Normangee High School football game cancelled following crash involving players

Latest News

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State
Texas A&M will kick-off against Mississippi State at 3pm on October 1st
Nik Constantinou
Constantinou Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston’s Hrbacek, Morgan named WAC Players of the Week
College Station girls cross country team wins TAMU Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational
College Station girls cross country wins TAMU Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational