Texas A&M will kick-off against Mississippi State at 3pm on October 1st

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State
Texas A&M vs Mississippi State(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw and Southeastern Conference
Published: Sep. 19, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 19, 2022) - The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, October 1

The Saturday SEC Network triple-header on October 1 will feature South Carolina State at South Carolina in the first game of the day, Texas A&M at Mississippi State in the afternoon window and Georgia at Missouri in primetime.

The SEC on CBS game will feature Alabama at Arkansas, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 CT / 3:30 ET.

As previously announced, Eastern Washington at Florida will be available on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

Saturday, October 1, 2022:

Kentucky at Ole Miss, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN

South Carolina State at South Carolina, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Eastern Washington at Florida, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN+/SEC Network+

Alabama at Arkansas, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS

Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

LSU at Auburn, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN

Georgia at Missouri, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

