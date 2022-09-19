Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD and College Station ISD named a “District of Distinction” by the Texas Art Education Association

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the third consecutive year, Bryan ISD and College Station ISD were named a “District of Distinction” by the Texas Art Education Association.

Only 59 out of 1,200 districts in Texas earned the honor.

TAEA, the largest state professional organization for art educators in the United States, awards school districts that “lead the way” in visual arts.

Schools will be honored for their continued fine arts success at the Nov. 10 TAEA Fall Conference General Assembly.

