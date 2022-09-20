6th Man Club’s Tipoff Banquet Scheduled for October 21

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball is inviting fans to join the 6th Man Club, the official support group for Aggie Basketball.

Members of the club are invited to the Tipoff Banquet and will have the opportunity to meet the team and coaching staff, as well as hear Coach Buzz Williams’ theme of the year. Those in attendance will receive an exclusive token or keepsake emblazoned with the logo of the year.

Additionally, members will have the opportunity to view a practice on Saturday, October 22.

Supporters have the opportunity to sign up for one of the three levels; All Star, All-SEC or All-American. All Star Members will receive one ticket to the Tipoff Banquet on October 21, exclusive Aggie Basketball gear and the Year 4 “token.” All-SEC members receive the aforementioned items for two, and All-American members will receive all of that plus additional 6th Man Club gear.

Questions can be directed to Landry Moffett at lmoffett@athletics.tamu.edu or by calling the basketball office at 979-845-4531.

For more information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.

