Texas A&M 2023 football schedule released

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The complete 2023 Texas A&M football schedule was announced Tuesday evening by the Southeastern Conference.

The Aggies will begin SEC play at home against Auburn on Sept. 23 before heading to Arlington to take on Arkansas. A&M returns to Kyle Field to clash with Alabama and makes the trip to Tennessee the next week. Following the Oct. 21 bye week, the Aggies will host South Carolina and Mississippi State at home, and travel to Ole Miss and LSU to close out the regular season.

As previously announced, A&M begins the year in front of the 12th Man on Sept. 2 when New Mexico comes to town and will also host ULM and Abilene Christian. The Aggies’ lone non-conference road trip is slated for Sept. 9 when they travel to Miami and return to Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since defeating North Carolina in the 2020 Orange Bowl.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police reported an officer involved shooting Monday morning.
CSPD: Man armed with hatchet shot after charging at a police officer
A federal judge said Keith Johnson stole from the government and taxpaying citizens.
Former Southerns owner sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges
The driver of the Ford, William Gourley, 38, of Caldwell, was pronounced deceased on the scene...
Caldwell man killed in weekend crash near Lake Somerville
A second person involved in the crash also has serious injuries, troopers said.
Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

Latest News

Texas A&M defense steps up against Maimi
Texas A&M defense steps up against Maimi
Texas A&M's Shemar Turner celebrates after tackling Sam Houston quarterback Jordan Yates.
Aggies depth on defense is key to their success
Texas A&M Basketball
6th Man Club’s Tipoff Banquet Scheduled for October 21
Aggies rank No. 2 in NCEA Preseason Poll