Aggies depth on defense is key to their success

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football will start its SEC schedule this week with another ranked matchup against No. 10 Arkansas. The two teams will play their annual Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Saturday at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN.

The Aggies had another solid defensive performance last Saturday, holding Miami to just nine points. They were able to do that while missing a lot of key defensive players due to suspensions (Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie) and ejections (Demani Richardson and Brian George for targeting). In three games so far, A&M has only allowed two touchdowns. The Maroon and White rank third in the SEC in scoring defense and will be going up against an Arkansas team that’s ranked third in the league in total offense. The Aggies said their depth on defense is key to the success of this team.

”Our depth is beautiful,” exclaimed Aggie defensive lineman Albert Regis. “I will say that. I love that. We’re able to keep people constantly fresh and rotated in. We all trust each other. We all built a bond to where we know within each other whoever’s out there on the field with us, all 11 of us will be confident within each other because we all know what we’re doing,” Regis added.

“We always make sure everybody’s prepared,” Aggie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper said. “No matter how far down the depth you are. Coach Jimbo always says you never know when it’s going to be your turn to step on the field. You never know when a guy is going to go down or any situation like that. So us being prepared I feel like it gave us a great advantage to have somebody to step up and be in,” Cooper added.

The Aggies had a nine-game winning streak over the Razorbacks snapped last year with a 20-10 loss in Arlington.

