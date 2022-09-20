Aggies rank No. 2 in NCEA Preseason Poll

By Brenton Carden / Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M equestrian team enters the 2022-23 season ranked No. 2 in the National Collegiate Equestrian Preseason Poll, the NCEA Selection Committee announced Tuesday.

The Aggies are coming off their 20th appearance in the NCEA Championship, where they fell to Oklahoma State, 9-11, in the final. Texas A&M returns a pair of All-Americans, Hanna Olaussen (Horsemanship) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (Reining), as well as 25 riders from a season ago.

Ten of the 16 starters from last year’s NCEA Championship run are back, including Olaussen (Horsemanship), Cori Cansdale (Horsemanship), Ella Petak (Horsemanship), Marsh (Reining), Lisa Bricker (Reining), Keesa Luers (Reining), Haley Redifer (Jumping Seat), Morgan Rosia (Jumping Seat), Brooke Brombach (Jumping Seat) and Devon Thomas (Jumping Seat).

The 2022-23 schedule is bolstered with six preseason top-10 opponents, including defending SEC Champion Auburn at No. 6. Fellow SEC rivals Georgia and South Carolina are ranked No. 5 and No. 10, respectively.

The Aggies open the season on Friday, Sept. 23, hosting TCU at 1 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free.

NCEA Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma State

2. Texas A&M

3. TCU

4. SMU

5. Georgia

6. Auburn

7. Baylor

8. Fresno State

9. UT Martin

10. South Carolina

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

