Aggies Set to Open SEC Play at Ole Miss Wednesday

OXFORD, Miss. – The Texas A&M volleyball team begins its 11th season competing in the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday when it faces the Ole Miss Rebels inside Gillom Sports Center.

First serve between the Aggies (8-3) and the Rebels (4-6) is set for 6:30 p.m. Fans can follow along via streaming on SEC Network+ or live stats.

LAST TIME OUT

Texas A&M won the WKU Invitational last weekend hosted by the nationally-ranked Hilltoppers. Outside hitter Caroline Meuth was named the tournament’s MVP, while middle blocker Madison Bowser landed a spot on the all-tournament team. A&M’s showing at the event was highlighted by a sweep of the then-No. 21 Hilltoppers, marking the fifth top-25 win under the direction of head coach Bird Kuhn.

HOT HITTING AGAINST THE HILLTOPPERS

As a team, the Aggies recorded the third-highest hitting percentage (.452) allowed by WKU since 1987 and highest since 2017 in Friday’s match. In the three-set victory, Caroline Meuth led the way with 17 kills and a career-high .615 hitting percentage.

WELCOME TO THE BLOCK PARTY

The Aggies out-blocked their opponents last weekend, 24-10, while holding their opponents to a combined .195 hitting percentage. The Maroon & White recorded a season-high 13 stuffs against Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

In her first collegiate start against the Golden Eagles, Ifenna Cos-Okpalla broke the A&M 25-point rally scoring era record in total blocks in a three-set match with 10 (3 BS-7 BA) in the sweep. As a team, the Aggies rank sixth in the SEC in blocks per set (2.47).

SCOUTING THE SERIES

The Aggies are 18-3 all-time against Ole Miss, and 13-3 in SEC matchups since joining the league in 2012. A&M has won seven of the last 10 meetings, as all 10 of those matches have gone to either four or five sets. Since joining the SEC, all but two matches have gone to a minimum four sets.

