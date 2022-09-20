Art from Hearne ISD students showcased at statewide competition

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in the school district’s history three students from Hearne ISD will have their art shown at the Texas Association of School Administrators and School Board’s fall conference.

The art exhibit is presented by the Texas Art Education Association and will feature work from Pre-K to 12th-grade students across Texas.

Hearne ISD Fine Arts Director Willie Keener reestablished the district’s art program this year and says students will also be competing in many other art competitions later in the school year.

Students whose work will be showcased are fifth-grader Jocelyn Iniguez, seventh-grader grader Ahlayja Taylor and 11th-grader Cylexin Robinson.

The TASA/TASB fall conference will take place in San Antonio from Sept. 23-24.

