Ballet Brazos dancers lacing up for The Nutcracker

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tickets for Ballet Brazos’ 11th annual production of The Nutcracker are now on sale.

Casey and Lexi Sink joined The Three to talk about the performance and show off the Snow Queen costume.

You can purchase tickets for The Nutcracker in-person at the MSC Box Office or online here.

To learn more about the production of The Nutcracker, watch the video above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police reported an officer involved shooting Monday morning.
CSPD: Man armed with hatchet shot after charging at a police officer
A federal judge said Keith Johnson stole from the government and taxpaying citizens.
Former Southerns owner sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges
A second person involved in the crash also has serious injuries, troopers said.
Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60
(Source: MGN)
Birds in equipment cause power outage affecting 5,000 in College Station
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

Latest News

For more information about this listing in Bryan, contact the Cherry Ruffino team!
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
Follow Satterfield's advice to get that high end feel, without a high end price tag.
Taking your home from summer to fall without breaking the bank
Namaste.
Find your inner peace at Lake Walk’s sunrise yoga
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - fall decor on a budget
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - fall decor on a budget