BISD will go to city council with failed proposals and high hopes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD Board Members unanimously agreed to bring their failed zoning proposals to Bryan City Council next month.

The district is looking to build a transportation and maintenance complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road. This property was purchased from Blinn College, and BISD went into the project thinking there would be no issues breaking ground.

Now, they’re looking at two proposals both denied by the Planning and Zoning commission. Some residents are now voicing their support for BISD to ignore those and go to the elected officials.

“We as taxpayers are invested with you in this case for public access to public transportation for public school students. Please take this on appeal to elected officials, notably the city council by name,” Bryan resident, Ted Foote Jr., said. If not, “what message will that send except that an unelected group can shape the public processes of decision making because they say they can base their decisions on subjectivity. As taxpayers and supporters of public education, we deserve more than that.”

Commissioners raised concerns about traffic issues due to the proximity to Downtown, aesthetics of the proposed complex and a lack of revenue it would bring to the city in a growing area.

During a planning and zoning meeting on September 15, commissioners said the decision boiled down to doing what’s best for the entire city. Commissioners also noted that their position is different from the city of Bryan because, as a board, their responsibility is to be subjective while the city’s responsibility is to look objectively at requests that are made.

BISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine says their decision to go to the council is not without nerves, but they are looking for this project to get passed.

“If the city council decides in our favor, to approve our rezoning, we will get started right away. We’re working with our architects and civil engineers and our construction team as we speak and we will have the biggest groundbreaking celebration ever to do the work that we need to do,” Carrabine said.

BISD will be going in front of Bryan City Council on October 11th.

