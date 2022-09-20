Caldwell man killed in weekend crash near Lake Somerville

A passenger in the vehicle was also seriously injured in the wreck.
The driver of the Ford, William Gourley, 38, of Caldwell, was pronounced deceased on the scene...
The driver of the Ford, William Gourley, 38, of Caldwell, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace Robert Urbanosky.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash that happened Sunday on Park Road 57, near the Birch Creek Unit State Park in Burleson County.

The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 5:55 a.m., a 2002 Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when it entered a curve, lost control, and struck a pole.

The driver of the Ford, William Gourley, 38, of Caldwell, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace Robert Urbanosky. The passenger was taken to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time, said troopers.

