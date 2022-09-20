College Station church taking vote to disaffiliate from denomination

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of churches are moving away from the United Methodist Church, including Christ Church in College Station.

Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church is holding a vote Tuesday night to decide if they will disaffiliate. If this is passed, the church will join the Global Methodist Church.

But, Christ Church is not the only one. Rev. Jerry House, the lead pastor, says almost 300 churches in Eastern Texas are going through the same vote. Issues between individual churches and UMC erupted in 2019, when leaders encouraged same-sex marriage and ordaining gay pastors.

A doctrine was signed by church leaders that same year, upholding traditional beliefs. But, according to Christ Church, UMC leaders encouraged churches to continue going against the doctrine.

House says while the issue may have started with their disagreement on same-sex marriage, it’s a much deeper divide in the church that centers around biblical authority and interpretation.

The church is expecting around 1,000 people to attend the vote, which will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

