Find your inner peace at Lake Walk’s sunrise yoga

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When life gets stressful, it’s a good idea to slow down and focus on your breathing.

Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa Wooten joined yoga instructor Kailey Carey at the Lake Walk pavilion to learn some yoga and breathing exercises.

Carey says breathwork is important because it teachers your mind to focus on something internally, instead of everything that’s going on around you.

She also attempted to teach The Three hosts how to do a “side crow” and... you’ll have to watch the video above to see how it went.

