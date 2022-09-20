Fiona becomes the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the overnight update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Hunters have officially confirmed Fiona as the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season.

Fiona slammed into Puerto Rico over the weekend, dropping as much as two feet of rain in some spots and crippling infrastructure. A second landfall was made Monday in the Dominican Republic, and Fiona continues to strengthen as it nears Grand Turk Island Tuesday morning.

Fiona is expected to continue it’s northwestward path for the next 6-12 hours, then curve northeastward away from the US mainland over the course of the rest of the week. Impacts to Bermuda, as well as far northern North America are possible.

2am AST 20 Sep -- Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter (@53rdWRS) data indicates that #Fiona has become a Category 3 hurricane. Fiona is the 1st Major Hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.



Maximum sustained winds are up to 115 mph.



Latest: https://t.co/EG1Nt92Czm pic.twitter.com/GCk9dyiE7d — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 20, 2022

