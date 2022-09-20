Fiona becomes the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season

May strengthen to Category 4 later this week
Much of Puerto Rico is without power, as it continues to deal with torrential rain and...
Much of Puerto Rico is without power, as it continues to deal with torrential rain and potentially catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Fiona.
By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the overnight update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Hunters have officially confirmed Fiona as the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season.

Fiona slammed into Puerto Rico over the weekend, dropping as much as two feet of rain in some spots and crippling infrastructure. A second landfall was made Monday in the Dominican Republic, and Fiona continues to strengthen as it nears Grand Turk Island Tuesday morning.

Fiona is expected to continue it’s northwestward path for the next 6-12 hours, then curve northeastward away from the US mainland over the course of the rest of the week. Impacts to Bermuda, as well as far northern North America are possible.

