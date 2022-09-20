National Voter Registration Day: Register to vote in a few simple steps

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sept. 20 marks National Voter Registration Day and also kicks off the countdown to Election day on Nov. 8, 2022. Texas law requires eligible voters to register at least 30 days before Election Day. The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 Elections is Oct. 11, 2022.

The civic holiday, first observed in 2012, places a focus on getting people registered to vote well ahead of the deadline.

Are you already registered?

Registering to vote can be a simple process. Once you register to vote, you will only need to re-register if you’ve moved, changed your name, want to switch political parties or you haven’t voted in the past four years. If you’re not sure if you’re already registered to vote, you can check your registration status here.

Eligibility for Registration

If you are not registered to vote, you can start the registration process after making sure you’re eligible to vote. You are eligible to register to vote if:

You are a United States citizen

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole)

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Register to Vote

To register to vote in Texas, complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election. You can find an application:

Complete the online voter registration application here Fill out the required information, print, sign and mail the completed application directly to the county election office

Request a printed application . The Office of the Texas Secretary of State will mail a postage-paid voter registration application to the address provided

Contact your local voter registrar to complete the voter registration process

If you have an existing Texas Driver License or state identification card and are not already registered to vote, you can register online when renewing, replacing or changing your contact information for the card through the Texas Department of Public Safety. Follow the steps on the DPS website and you will be given the option to register to vote.

Voter Registration Drives

National Voter Registration Day involves volunteers and organizations from all over the country hitting the streets to register potential voters. Voter registration drives allow citizens to register and not have to deal with mailing the application. Some registration events are happening Sept. 20:

Brazos County Health District on Sept. 20 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 201 N. Texas Ave. Bryan, TX 77802

Lake Walk Pavilion on Sept. 20 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. 4107 Lake Atlas Dr., Bryan, TX Hosted by Pride Community Center



