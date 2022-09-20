National Voter Registration Day: Register to vote in a few simple steps
Check to see if you’re already registered to vote and learn how to register
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sept. 20 marks National Voter Registration Day and also kicks off the countdown to Election day on Nov. 8, 2022. Texas law requires eligible voters to register at least 30 days before Election Day. The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 Elections is Oct. 11, 2022.
The civic holiday, first observed in 2012, places a focus on getting people registered to vote well ahead of the deadline.
Are you already registered?
Registering to vote can be a simple process. Once you register to vote, you will only need to re-register if you’ve moved, changed your name, want to switch political parties or you haven’t voted in the past four years. If you’re not sure if you’re already registered to vote, you can check your registration status here.
Eligibility for Registration
If you are not registered to vote, you can start the registration process after making sure you’re eligible to vote. You are eligible to register to vote if:
- You are a United States citizen
- You are a resident of the county where you submit the application
- You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
- You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole)
- You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
Register to Vote
To register to vote in Texas, complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election. You can find an application:
- Complete the online voter registration application here.
- Fill out the required information, print, sign and mail the completed application directly to the county election office
- Request a printed application. The Office of the Texas Secretary of State will mail a postage-paid voter registration application to the address provided
- Contact your local voter registrar to complete the voter registration process
If you have an existing Texas Driver License or state identification card and are not already registered to vote, you can register online when renewing, replacing or changing your contact information for the card through the Texas Department of Public Safety. Follow the steps on the DPS website and you will be given the option to register to vote.
Voter Registration Drives
National Voter Registration Day involves volunteers and organizations from all over the country hitting the streets to register potential voters. Voter registration drives allow citizens to register and not have to deal with mailing the application. Some registration events are happening Sept. 20:
- Brazos County Health District on Sept. 20
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 201 N. Texas Ave. Bryan, TX 77802
- Lake Walk Pavilion on Sept. 20
- 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- 4107 Lake Atlas Dr., Bryan, TX
- Hosted by Pride Community Center
County Elections Offices
- Austin County
- 804 E. Wendt St. Bellville 77418-2840
- (979) 865-8633
- Brazos County
- 300 E Wm J Bryan Pkwy, Ste 100 Bryan, 77803
- (979) 361-5770
- Burleson County
- 100 West Buck Street, Suite 107 Caldwell 77836
- (979) 567-2000
- Grimes County
- P.O. Box 375, Anderson 77830
- (936) 873-4422
- Houston County
- 401 East Goliad Avenue, Crockett, Texas 75835
- (936) 544-3255 ext. 243
- Lee County
- P.O. Box 480 Giddings 78942
- (979) 540-2731
- Leon County
- P.O. Box 1239 Centerville 75833
- (903) 536-4469
- Madison County
- 101 W. Main, Ste. 121, Madisonville 77864
- (936) 349-0132
- Milam County
- 107 W. Main, Cameron 76520
- (254) 697-7049
- Montgomery County
- 9159 Airport Road, Conroe 77303
- (936) 539-7843
- Robertson County
- P.O. Box 819, Franklin 77856
- (979) 828-5726
- San Jacinto County
- 51 E. Pine Ave, Room A1, Coldspring 77331
- (936) 653-5804
- Trinity County
- 219 W. 1st St., Groveton 75845
- (936) 642-3959
- Walker County
- 1301 Sam Houston Ave., Ste. 114 Huntsville 77340
- (936) 436-4959
- Waller County
- 816 Wilkins St., Hempstead 77445
- (979) 826-7643
- Washington County
- 100 E. Main, Suite 105, Brenham 77833
- (979) 277-6200 ext. 5311
