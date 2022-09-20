New downtown Bryan restaurant serving up something for everyone

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been a busy time for Mark Schulman as his restaurant, Billy’s Grille & Bar, is almost celebrating a week of being opened. The restaurant, located in Downtown Bryan on the corner of South Main Street and 26th Street across from The Palace Theater, serves up a little something for everyone for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Visitors can choose from chicken & waffles and burgers to sandwiches and pasta. There’s also a bar and dessert menu along with a kids’ menu.

The restaurant’s food and beverage director, Gary Van Gundy, said the menu is relatable and understandable. He describes the menu as value-oriented, speedy and fresh. Omelets and the chicken & waffles have been some customer favorites so far.

Along with the food, service is another important component to the restaurant’s staff. General Manager Traci Helton said visitors can expect friendly, engaging, precise and fun service. Helton said she’s excited for the restaurant to be a part of the energy and growth of Downtown Bryan.

Schulman, a Bryan native, said he’s honored to add to Downtown Bryan’s history. Billy’s Grille & Bar is the food supplier for The Queen Theatre and will be for The Palace Theater. The restaurant’s marketing director, Emily Bell, said the same service given at Billy’s Grille & Bar can also be expected at The Queen and The Palace.

The restaurant’s name also has a significant meaning, named after Schulman’s father. He said his father also grew up in Bryan and always wore a smile and was full of excitement. The owner said he hopes others feel the joy his father always carried when they’re eating at the restaurant.

For more information on the restaurant and its operating hours, click here.

