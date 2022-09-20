SHIP International to host annual luncheon fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a local organization making a big difference internationally.

Sara Horton from SHIP International joined News 3 at Noon to talk about what SHIP does and how you can help.

SHIP International works in a small, impoverished area of El Salvador providing opportunities in education, economic relief and housing.

To continue their work, SHIP International is holding an Annual Luncheon at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the College Station Hilton.

Funds raised will be used to continue the work of Colegio Luz de Jesús (SHIP’s school in El Salvador) and expand the school by a grade level this year. It will also support their Bible study ministry and help fund construction projects to aid the impoverished Salvadoran community in which SHIP works.

To reserve a spot at the lunch, call 979-260-7447 or go to shipinternational.org.

