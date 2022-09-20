Taking your home from summer to fall without breaking the bank

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to transition your home decor from summer to fall without breaking the bank, you’re in luck! The Three’s guest co-host Jennifer Satterfield has all you need to know to make your home scream “it’s fall, y’all!”

Satterfield says to focus on colors, textures, and patterns. She suggests starting with fall-colored foliage.

Pumpkins, of course. She recommends decorations with different textures, like velvet, and patterns.

Satterfield says keeping it simple, with items like place mats for the table or throw blankets for living room chairs, can help you stay within a reasonable budget when styling your home for the fall.

To learn more, watch the video above or visit this website.

