Treat of the Day: New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of the Brazos Valley, Inc. celebrates 100 years

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of the Brazos Valley, Incorporated is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Known for their choir and worship experience, the church was first founded and has stood in Bryan since 1922.

You can join their worship services on Facebook Live or in-person on Sundays 11:00am CST.

They also have Bible study and Sunday school. Pastor Marie Nutall has led the church since 2005.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police reported an officer involved shooting Monday morning.
CSPD: Man armed with hatchet shot after charging at a police officer
A federal judge said Keith Johnson stole from the government and taxpaying citizens.
Former Southerns owner sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges
A second person involved in the crash also has serious injuries, troopers said.
Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60
(Source: MGN)
Birds in equipment cause power outage affecting 5,000 in College Station
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD and College Station ISD named a “District of Distinction” by the...
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD and College Station ISD named a “District of Distinction” by the Texas Art Education Association
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD and College Station ISD named a “District of Distinction” by the...
Treat of the Day: District of Distinction
Treat of the Day: Bryan High's Advanced Academics Night
Treat of the Day: Bryan High’s Advanced Academics Night “big hit”
Treat of the Day: Bryan High's Advanced Academics Night
Treat of the Day: Bryan High's Advanced Academics Night