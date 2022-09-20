Treat of the Day: New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of the Brazos Valley, Inc. celebrates 100 years

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of the Brazos Valley, Incorporated is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Known for their choir and worship experience, the church was first founded and has stood in Bryan since 1922.

You can join their worship services on Facebook Live or in-person on Sundays 11:00am CST.

They also have Bible study and Sunday school. Pastor Marie Nutall has led the church since 2005.

