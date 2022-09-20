Tropical Depression Eight forms in the North Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Following the 10am Tuesday update from the National Hurricane Center, meteorologists saw fit to officially name Tropical Depression Eight in the northern Atlantic Ocean.

The storm is expected to briefly strengthen as it moves northward and a little east, away from the United States.

Upper level winds will likely inhibit this system as it moves northward, and interaction with land is not forecast while it maintains any strength, at the moment.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave has been given a 50% chance for development as it nears the Caribbean. This will be a system to watch for potential impacts over the coming 6-10 days.

