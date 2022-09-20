Tropical Depression Eight forms in the North Atlantic

The storm will not affect the US mainland
The first advisory from the NHC on Tropical Depression Eight.
The first advisory from the NHC on Tropical Depression Eight.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Following the 10am Tuesday update from the National Hurricane Center, meteorologists saw fit to officially name Tropical Depression Eight in the northern Atlantic Ocean.

The storm is expected to briefly strengthen as it moves northward and a little east, away from the United States.

Upper level winds will likely inhibit this system as it moves northward, and interaction with land is not forecast while it maintains any strength, at the moment.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave has been given a 50% chance for development as it nears the Caribbean. This will be a system to watch for potential impacts over the coming 6-10 days.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police reported an officer involved shooting Monday morning.
CSPD: Man armed with hatchet shot after charging at a police officer
A federal judge said Keith Johnson stole from the government and taxpaying citizens.
Former Southerns owner sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges
A second person involved in the crash also has serious injuries, troopers said.
Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60
(Source: MGN)
Birds in equipment cause power outage affecting 5,000 in College Station
The fire happened at the Landmark Apartments on Longmire Drive near the Walmart store.
College Station firefighters save mom, children from burning apartment

Latest News

Fiona strengthened to a Category 3 storm Monday overnight.
Fiona becomes the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season
Some residents are now voicing their support for BISD to ignore those and go to the elected...
BISD will go to city council with failed proposals and high hopes
Kyle Field Home of The 12th Man
JIMBO FISHER ON THE 12TH MAN
AGGIE WOMENS GOLF PREVIEW
AGGIE WOMENS GOLF PREVIEW