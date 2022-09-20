Werner Named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week

AGGIE CROSS COUNTRY
AGGIE CROSS COUNTRY
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Spencer Werner was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday morning.

Running in his first race as an Aggie, Werner finished eighth overall with a time of 24:37.0 at the Texas A&M Invitational on the 8k Dale Watts Cross Country course. Topping all but two teams’ top runners, Werner was Texas A&M’s sixth runner as the Aggie men won the team title.

Werner and the Aggies next compete on Friday, September 30th at the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police reported an officer involved shooting Monday morning.
CSPD: Man armed with hatchet shot after charging at a police officer
A federal judge said Keith Johnson stole from the government and taxpaying citizens.
Former Southerns owner sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges
A second person involved in the crash also has serious injuries, troopers said.
Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60
(Source: MGN)
Birds in equipment cause power outage affecting 5,000 in College Station
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

Latest News

Texas A&M Basketball
6th Man Club’s Tipoff Banquet Scheduled for October 21
Aggies rank No. 2 in NCEA Preseason Poll
Texas A&M Volleyball
Aggies Set to Open SEC Play at Ole Miss Wednesday
Some residents are now voicing their support for BISD to ignore those and go to the elected...
BISD will go to city council with failed proposals and high hopes