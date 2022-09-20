Winner announced in Bryan’s Taco Trail experience

Taco Crave has been crowned the winner of Bryan's taco trail experience
Taco Crave has been crowned the winner of Bryan's taco trail experience
By Heather Falls
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan announced a winner in its passport program, Bryan Taco Trail, which promotes supporting local businesses and allows patrons and restaurants to win prizes.

Taco Crave in Downtown Bryan was presented with an official taco trophy on Tuesday.

“I’d like to say thanks to Bryan and College Station for supporting us. If it wasn’t for them, you know everyone that comes here we wouldn’t be here,” said David Posadas, owner of Taco Crave BCS.

Destination Bryan says the business had the most check-ins during the experience. The program allowed people to use their phones and go on a culinary journey of more than 45 businesses from taquerias to non-traditional taco joints.

“The taco trail generated thousands of dollars in economic impact for our local community. We’re continuing that with year two, so you can sign up for free and get going if you want to win prizes and help another restaurant earn that prize next year,” said Abigail Noel, Public Relations & Communications Manager of Destination Bryan.

To participate, sign up here to get your digital passport. Once you sign up for your digital passport, all you have to do is check-in at participating restaurants.

