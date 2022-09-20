WWII Air Force Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Bryan

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a milestone many can only dream of reaching. A remarkable and brave World War II Air Force Veteran named Dale Miller is celebrating a century of life.

The veteran rang in his 100th birthday with the help of family, friends and community members at a party Tuesday at the Isle at Watercrest Senior Living Community in Bryan.

Miller was born on Sept. 20, 1922, in Ohio and served his country as a mechanic and pilot from 1942-1947.

When asked by the management at the senior living community what he attributes as the secret to living 100 years old, Mr. Miller stated “just keep living.”

Millers’ family says he has a sweet tooth and loves to get his Ice cream and cake, along with rotisserie chicken, from H-E-B.

