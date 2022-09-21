Aggie softball begins fall season

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M softball team hit the diamond Wednesday for the start of fall ball.

It’s also the beginning of the Trisha Ford era here in Aggieland. The former Arizona State head coach is now leading the Maroon and White.

Ford said they’re going through a learning curve of learning the new players and coaches plus the transfers. The new head coach adds that the fall is important because she can implement her system.

“We’re going to play the game aggressive,” Trisha Ford said. “We’re going to be gritty. We’ll have tenacity. We’ll have fight. In our programs you don’t really feel comfortable until the last out, so that’s part of this process and this transition and getting the players to understand what that looks like and feels like.”

The Aggie’s fall ball slate includes three exhibitions against McLennan, Houston and Texas State.

