Aggies offense looking forward to more work with Max under center
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 23rd ranked Aggie football team will hit the road for the first time this season as they travel up to Arlington to take on 10th ranked Arkansas at AT&T Stadium.

The Aggie beat 13th ranked Miami last week with LSU transfer quarterback Max Johnson under center.

Johnson known as a pocket passer threw for 140 yards and a touchdown.

He also ran for another 23 yards. Not eye popping numbers but it was a starting point after only a few days taking snaps with the number one offensive unit last week.

The team is confident better production is on the horizon.

“He wasn’t really practicing with the ones in week one or two so we only had a few days last week to get starting reps with him so now that he is in there for a whole week then things should be clicking,” said wide receiver Ainias Smith.

Despite being the lower ranked team in Saturday’s matchup with No. 10 Arkansas, Smith and the Aggies are favored by 1.5 points.

The Southwest Classic kicks off at 6pm on ESPN.

Texas A&M to host No. 21 Mississippi State on Thursday
Aggie softball beings fall ball
Aggie women's golf wins 'Mo' Morial tournament
