Aggies chase down Longhorns to win “Mo” Morial Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team erased a six-stroke deficit on the back nine of the final round to secure the first tournament championship of the Gerrod Chadwell era on Wednesday at the “Mo” Morial Invitational on the par-72, 6,406-yard Traditions Club.

Texas A&M shot 11-under to secure the tournament title. The No. 16 Texas Longhorns were in control the entire day, building up a six-stroke advantage with nine holes remaining. However, Hailee Cooper (70-71-68—209), the former Longhorn, erupted with six birdies in round three and went 4-under 68 to catch Texas and give the Aggies the championship on their home course.

This victory marked the first tournament win for A&M since April 3, 2018, when the Maroon & White won the Bruzzy Challenge. Additionally, The Aggies 11-under 853 was the lowest 54-hole score in “Mo” Morial history. Texas A&M has now won the invitational an event-best seven times.

Cooper logged the first top-three finish of her A&M career, securing third place after her stellar final round. The Montgomery, Texas, native lit up the final home stretch, knocking down a pair of 10+ foot putts for birdies on Nos. 17 and 18.

Jennie Park (69-68-74—211) tied for fifth and led the Aggies with 37 parred holes and knocked down 11 birdies throughout the tournament. Zoe Slaughter (70-68-75—213) produced the second top-10 finish of her career, and tied for the team lead with 14 birdies, including back-to-back birds on 17 and 18 to finish the third round.

Adela Cernousek (75-74-73—222) and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (76-77-73—226) rounded out the starting lineup with a pair of key 1-over 73 rounds in the final 18. The pair secured huge birdies on No. 17 that gave the Aggies the lead as the round wound down. Cernousek and Fernández García-Poggio finished tied for 29th and 39th, respectively.

Lana Calibuso-Kwee (80-74-72—226), Lauren Nguyen (81-82-74—237) and Antonia Zacharovska (78-79-85—242) placed tied for 39th, 71st and 74th, respectively, as individuals.

Head Coach Gerrod Chadwell Quotes

On overcoming a six-stroke deficit…

“I told them before we got onto the golf course ‘stay patient’. We know that we play the back nine well, which we always have in qualifying. I was hoping that if we kept it close that we could catch somebody.

On the long putting being key for the victory….

“Golf is so funny. We missed some short ones for birdie, but we have a veteran group. They hung around and know that anything can happen on this course. Anybody on our team at any given time can step up and hit big shots and be in the top five.

On winning the tournament…

“It takes a village to put on this tournament. Selfishly, it feels great for my first win to be at home, but there are so many people that had a hand in this. This was a moment to honor Monica’s [Welsh] legacy as well. I am ready to see the Welsh family and send them a thank you.”

Up Next

The Aggies return to the course Oct. 3-5 at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

History of the “Mo”

The “Mo” was last played in 2014 and returns after the eight-year break. The tournament is named after former Aggie women’s golf great Monica Welsh. Welsh, who tragically died in an auto-mobile accident in 1992, was a four-year letter winner for the Aggies from 1978-1982. She was a two-time TAIAW All-State selection and set the then-record for low competitive round (68) in 1981 at the TAIAW State Championship. This marks the Maroon & White’s 20th time hosting the “Mo”. The Aggies have finished first an event-best seven times, including a tournament-record 25-stroke victory in 1996.

