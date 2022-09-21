Be prepared for all weather conditions with home insurance

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether it’s a random hail storm or an unexpected lightning strike, you can never be too prepared for this Texas weather.

The Three host Jatrissa Wooten sat down with Bradley Hurt of Service Insurance Group to find out what type of protection could be the best choice for you.

Hurt says for most people, their home is their most valuable asset. That’s why having home insurance that protects against all kinds of weather is so important. “You’re paying to cover the value of your home against losses created by weather or other events and perils that a home insurance policy will cover. Anything from a plane falling out of the sky, a tree falling on your home, a broken pipe, a fire, there are many, many ways a home owner policy can be used.”

You can reach out to Bradley Hurt through the Service Insurance Group website here.

