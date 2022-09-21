Bryan restaurant provides chill atmosphere with creative barbecue

By Caleb Britt
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Bryan convenience store is now a barbecue restaurant with a spot for everyone. The Station on 29th is located at 1720 E. 29th St. in Bryan and serves creative barbecue, craft burgers, a variety of drinks and much more.

Co-owner Nikki Cantu said the brisket queso and brisket Philly with house-made chips are top sellers. The restaurant also has dishes like mac and cheese bowls, smoked and fried wings and barbecue plates.

Smoked meats are something The Station on 29th prides itself on, especially brisket. Rich Womack, one of the restaurant’s co-owners, said they enjoy the process of making quality meats.

Those items can be paired with one of the many drinks served behind the bar ranging from wine, beer, frozen margaritas and mixed drinks. One that co-owner Mateo Cantu favors is the Lynchburg lemonade, which includes Bourbon, triple sec, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup topped with sprite and a lemon.

Along with the multiple menu items, Womack said the restaurant provides a relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere that’s dressed in handmade art. Cantu’s background is in hospitality and mural work. He created murals for both inside and outside the restaurant. It also has a well-lit outside area where visitors can dine, play cornhole and spend time with their dogs in the open space, which will soon have a dog park.

The dishes and overall feel can also be experienced “on the run” with the restaurant’s Big Dawg BBQ food truck. It can be seen around town at different events like Texas A&M tailgates. The food truck can also be booked for weddings, corporate events and more.

The Station on 29th can be reached at 979-450-7830 or info@thesationon29th.com. You can find more information here.

