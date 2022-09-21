Celebrate Literacy Week with Workforce Solutions’ education courses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week raises public awareness about the need for and value of adult education and family literacy.

That value is exactly why Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley offers classes in Burleson, Brazos, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington Counties. These classes are available at no cost for eligible, out-of-school individuals who are 16 years of age or older and are not enrolled or required to be enrolled in secondary school under Texas law. You do not have to be a citizen to attend these classes.

For more information, watch the video above or visit the Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley website here.

