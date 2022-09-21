College Station church votes to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

Christ Church voted 10 to 1 to disaffiliate from UMC
Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church will join the Global Methodist...
Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church will join the Global Methodist Church.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Professing members of Christ Church voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, with an overwhelming 91% supporting the move.

The church will join the Global Methodist Church, upholding more traditional beliefs.

Rev. Jerry House, the lead pastor, says almost 300 churches in Eastern Texas are going through the same vote, including one in Madisonville. Issues began between individual churches and UMC in 2019 when UMC leaders encouraged same-sex marriage and ordaining gay pastors.

House says it goes beyond the initial issue now and shows a much deeper divide in UMC more about biblical authority and interpretation. House says they had almost 900 members take a vote.

Related Stories
College Station church taking vote to disaffiliate from denomination

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church is holding a vote Tuesday night...
College Station church taking vote to disaffiliate from denomination
The driver of the Ford, William Gourley, 38, of Caldwell, was pronounced deceased on the scene...
Caldwell man killed in weekend crash near Lake Somerville
A federal judge said Keith Johnson stole from the government and taxpaying citizens.
Former Southerns owner sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges
The menu has an array of options and is described as value-oriented, speedy and fresh.
New downtown Bryan restaurant serving up something for everyone
The National Hurricane Center has increased the odds for development of Invest 98L to a high...
New tropical system expected to form in coming days. This one brings possible concerns to the Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
Hugo Alfredo Ortiz-Quintero Jr. was arrested by Bryan police for reportedly shooting another man.
Police: Bryan man arrested for shooting estranged wife’s boyfriend
Destination Bryan announces fall & holiday events for 2022 (KBTX)
Destination Bryan releases holiday event schedule