College Station church votes to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Professing members of Christ Church voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, with an overwhelming 91% supporting the move.

The church will join the Global Methodist Church, upholding more traditional beliefs.

Rev. Jerry House, the lead pastor, says almost 300 churches in Eastern Texas are going through the same vote, including one in Madisonville. Issues began between individual churches and UMC in 2019 when UMC leaders encouraged same-sex marriage and ordaining gay pastors.

House says it goes beyond the initial issue now and shows a much deeper divide in UMC more about biblical authority and interpretation. House says they had almost 900 members take a vote.

Related Stories College Station church taking vote to disaffiliate from denomination

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.