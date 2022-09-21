College Station volleyball tops Consol in crosstown showdown

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat A&M Consolidated 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 on Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

College Station’s Avery Psencik led all players with 19 kills. Riley Newton pitched in 8 kills for the Lady Cougars.

Lesley Munoz led the Lady Tigers with 12 kills, while Bella Gutierrez added 7 kills.

The Lady Cougars move to 3-1 in district play and will be at Magnolia West on Friday. Consol fell to 0-4 in district play and will host Rudder on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.