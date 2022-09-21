Destination Bryan releases holiday event schedule

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan has released the list of upcoming holiday events starting on October 1 through December 9.

The following is a press release from Destination Bryan with details about each event.

Destination Bryan announces the 2022 schedule of fall and holiday events, beginning with Boonville Days and continuing through the annual Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade.

“We are thrilled to see the full line up of fall and holiday events in Bryan again this year,” said Abigail Noel, PR & Communications Manager at Destination Bryan. “Destination Bryan, the City of Bryan and many community organizations are ready to welcome the community to their events and hope to help families create lifetime memories.”

Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival October 1 at Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History To kick off the festival, runners and walkers of all ages are welcome to join in the 14th Annual Buffalo Stampede Half Marathon & 5K Race at 7:30 am starting at the Brazos Center. After the race, the entire family can enjoy other fun activities highlighting Texas History at this free heritage festival! Visitors will also have the opportunity to observe demonstrations of frontier skills and trades including flint-knapping, spinning, weaving, quilting, and blacksmithing. This is a family-friendly event, so there will be free pony rides, train rides, and other activities for children. The Museum will be open free with more exhibits, activities, and demonstrators inside!

First Friday October 7 in Downtown Bryan First Friday, a free event in Downtown Bryan, has become the “must ­do” activity for residents and tourists alike. The streets of Historic Downtown Bryan transform into one big stage on the First Friday of each month with live music, performances, art demonstrations, and unique & interactive events and activities! First Friday is a collaboration with Baylor Scott & White.

Pumpkin Photos at The Local October 11 at Lake Walk Pumpkins are back at Lake Walk thanks to Habitat for Humanity! There will be a FREE photo session at The Local on October 11th from 4-7 p.m. Come with your friends or family to get your photos taken by our professional photographers for free!

Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo October 15-16 & 21-23 Dust off your boots & get ready for the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo! This year’s concert lineup is not to be missed. Aaron Watson will kick off the concert series on Friday, October 21. Mark Chesnutt takes the stage on Saturday, October 22. Los Viejones de Linares will close out the Fair & Rodeo on Sunday, October 23. The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo is one of the highlights of the fall each October in Bryan, Texas. Showcasing agriculture, education & youth to enhance our Texas culture, join the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo in their 11th year of all things livestock showing, mutton bustin’, barrel racing, live music, carnival rides, bull riding, tractor pulling, and more!

Trick or Treat Night at The Local October 25 at Lake Walk Come dressed in your best costume and collect candy from station to station. Dress to impress as there will be a costume contest taking place as well. Trick or Treat Night at The Local is from 4-7 p.m.

Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan October 28 Destination Bryan and Bryan Broadcasting are partnering to bring you Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan, presented by ABC Home & Commercial Services! Join us on Friday, October 28 starting at 4 p.m. for this free, family-friendly event featuring trick-or-treating, a costume contest, photo stations, kids’ crafts, and more kid-friendly fun.

Dia de Los Muertos Celebration November 2 in Downtown Bryan Casa Rodriguez is hosting a Dia de Los Muertos Celebration in Downtown Bryan at the intersection of 24th Street and Bryan Ave. This free family friendly event will feature live music, kids activities, vendors and more.

Trunk or Treat So Kids Can Eat October 29 at Bryan High School Join the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department and Bryan High School for a trunk or treat event benefiting the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The event will take place on Saturday, October 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bryan High School parking lot adjacent to the Bryan Aquatic Center. Enjoy fair games, food vendors, inflatables, train rides, and more! Costumes are encouraged. For entry, please bring five canned food items. Items will be donated to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

First Friday November 4 in Downtown Bryan First Friday, a free event in Downtown Bryan, has become the “must ­do” activity for residents and tourists alike. The streets of Historic Downtown Bryan transform into one big stage on the First Friday of each month with live music, performances, art demonstrations, and unique & interactive events and activities! First Friday is a collaboration with Baylor Scott & White.

Lights On! November 18 in Downtown Bryan Destination Bryan will kick off the holiday season in Bryan with the annual Lights On! Help us countdown to turn on thousands of lights along Main St. and Bryan Ave to illuminate picturesque Historic Downtown Bryan. This free, family-friendly event will include holiday photo backdrop stations, live music at the Palace Theater, and Santa Claus.

Holiday Magic December 1 at Sue Haswell Park Hosted by the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department, Holiday Magic features sledding down a snow hill, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, train rides, games and more! This holiday filled event is free to attend and free shuttles are being offered from Blinn College.

First Friday December 2 in Downtown Bryan First Friday, a free event in Downtown Bryan, has become the “must ­do” activity for residents and tourists alike. The streets of Historic Downtown Bryan transform into one big stage on the First Friday of each month with live music, performances, art demonstrations, and unique & interactive events and activities! December First Friday will feature holiday music and activities. First Friday is a collaboration with Baylor Scott & White.

Window Decorating Contest December 2 - December 8 in Downtown Bryan We need your help voting for the best Holiday Window Decorations in Downtown Bryan! Simply scan the QR code of your favorite window to cast your vote. Can’t pick a favorite? Vote for more than one. Voting will take place from December 2 on First Friday through December 8 on the Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade.

Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade December 8 in Downtown Bryan Come enjoy the ONLY lighted Christmas Parade in Bryan-College Station! The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at 24th and Bryan Street heading south, turn on 28th, and head back up Main Street. Floats, vehicles, fire engines and more, all complete with lights, of course, will join us for this night of fun! It’s been rumored that SANTA CLAUS will also be making an appearance at the end of the parade!

Night Bazar at The Local - Holiday Edition December 9 at Lake Walk The Night Bazar at Lake Walk will be back on December 9th. A perfect opportunity to get your holiday shopping done and visit your favorite vendors from our past seasons. The market will take place from 6-10 pm.



