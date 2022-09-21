Fall fun is back at Lake Walk

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The official day of fall is Sept. 22 and that means outdoor markets, yoga and coffee at Lake Walk in Bryan are back.

Kate Chapman joined News 3 at Noon to talk about Lake Walk’s fall lineup.

The Local is a weekly artisan market on Tuesday evenings at Lake Walk. Community Yoga is every Saturday morning and Sunset Yoga is the third Thursday of the month. Second Saturdays Run Club is the second Saturday of the month. And there’s live music on Fridays before each home football game at Lake Walk Live.

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is hosting a Coffee Crawl from Oct. 21 to Nov. 6. For $30, you’ll receive a coffee mug and a punch card to participating shops that will get you a free coffee or treat. Visit cmbv.org for more information.

Visit lakewalktx.com for the full fall lineup at Lake Walk.

