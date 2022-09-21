Fill your home with the perfect Fall scents

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is finally here and you know what that means: pumpkin, cinnamon, apple, and all of your other favorite Fall scents!

Guest co-host Jennifer Satterfield taught The Three hosts how to make a simple D.I.Y. stovetop potpourri by simmering a few fresh ingredients and spices on hand.

This potpourri is sure to fill your home with the aroma of Fall and create an inviting and cozy atmosphere for your guests.

You can find the recipe and how-to guide here.

For more, watch the video above.

