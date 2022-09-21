Free clothing and food offered at Clothed in Righteousness Clothing Closet

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Holy Trinity Worship Ministries is supplying free food and clothes this Saturday at their Clothed in Righteousness Clothing Closet.

“This is our second one,” Chenika Brooks, Executive Director of Operations, said. “We had such a tremendous outpour of support from the first one and so we are just really excited about it.”

Anyone can come out to Tanglewood Park in Bryan from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday to shop the clothes and enjoy food and drinks all for free. All you have to do is show up.

“From our experience the first time, people were very appreciative of it, especially when we saw the increase in gas prices, the increase in food prices,” Brooks said. “This is just one of those things that helped relieve the stress of finances.”

Due to the tremendous support from the first event, they are currently only accepting donations of children’s clothing.

They are still looking for volunteers.

