George H. W. Bush Library and Museum closing summer series with one final film

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After another successful summer, the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is closing out their movie series with a showing of Disney’s The Princess and the Frog.

Families are invited to gather by the pond at 7p.m. for games and food before the film starts at sundown. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the film. No glass containers or pets are allowed, so be sure to leave furry friends at home.

This movie is being shown in conjunction with the museum’s newest exhibit Mandela: The Official Exhibition.

The George H. W. Bush Library and Museum also has several fun events coming up in October, starting with an interactive program to discover the land, animals, and other wonders of South Africa.

Later in the month, you can join Dr. Jim Pennington as he presents the Texas A&M University Chemistry Roadshow.

You can view the full calendar of events with dates and times here.

For more information, watch the video above.

