Long road to recovery: Mother, son severely injured after car collision in Normangee

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - One woman is in critical condition following the car crash that occurred on Sept. 16 in the south area of Normangee.

The collision happened between two vehicles on Highway 39 at FM 1452. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash involved a 2017 Hyundai SUV and a 2015 Toyota SUV. The Hyundai was filled with Normangee ISD students. DPS said the driver of the Hyundai was attempting to turn off of Highway 39 onto FM 1452 when they pulled in front of the Toyota, resulting in the collision.

Shirley Gressett and Harlon Gressett of Concord, Texas were in the Toyota. The mother and son duo were on their way back to Concord after travelling to Bryan for a grocery trip around 4 p.m.

Shirley’s daughter, Sherry Gressett said she is taking it day by day after the accident. Its a nightmare she never thought could happen to not just one, but two family members.

“It’s been pretty much an emotional rollercoaster for me,” Sherry said. “I never know what I’m going to come into when I see my mom.”

Since the accident last Friday, Shirley has been at St. Joseph’s in Bryan receiving several intensive surgeries. Including amputating her right leg from the knee down.

“She has been vented since Friday when it happened. I mean she’s had lacerations on her liver, major blood transfusions, her left leg is broken. She has pneumonia now. It has been just a lot,” said Sherry.

Sherry told KBTX her brother, Harlon, was released on Monday, Sept. 19. But, just because he was released, doesn’t mean he is healed.

“He’s in severe pain. He broke all his ribs on the left side, his clavicle,” said Sherry. “He needs some help and he’s dealing with a lot of pain right now.”

Sherry said not knowing what’s next for either of her family members’ health is terrifying.

DPS told KBTX they do not have a full report of this incident yet.

A GoFundMe contributing to the Gressett family can be found here.

