Magnolia sweeps Rudder 25-13, 25-23, 25-15

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder volleyball team dropped a 3 set decision against Magnolia Tuesday night at The Armory. The loss drops the Lady Rangers to 29-9 overall and 1-3 in district play.

Londyn Singleton led Rudder with 9 kills, while Neeley Rutledge added 4 kills and 12 digs. Gabby Baker had 22 digs, Allison Layton tallied 5 kills and Reagan Aponte contributed 23 assists.

Rudder will travel to Tiger Gym in College Station to take on A&M Consolidated on Friday night looking to snap a 3 match losing streak.

