North Texas deaths, Governor’s letter brings renewed focus on Fentanyl crisis

Wichita Falls police discovered three people dead over the weekend, including a college student from College Station.
Wichita Falls police discovered three people dead over the weekend, including a college student...
Wichita Falls police discovered three people dead over the weekend, including a college student from College Station.(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wichita Falls police discovered three people dead over the weekend. All are believed to have suffered Fentanyl overdoses.

One of the people police discovered, Adam Sattler, 21, was a student at Midwestern State University and is from College Station.

Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to nine state agency heads directing them to step up their efforts in what he calls a “Fentanyl Crisis.”

In the letter, addressed to the head of the Texas Education Agency, Department of Public Safety, and Department of State Health Services, among others, Abbott says more than 71,000 Americans died from fentanyl in 2021, with provisional data showing 1,672 deaths in Texas.

The tragedies in Wichita Falls and the letter from the Governor bring a renewed focus to the dangers of the drug.

However, Joshua Stone, the TDCJ Program Director with the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse says fentanyl isn’t something we’re seeing in the Brazos Valley.

“I think part of it, at least in the area, has to do with the type of drugs that are popular in our area. I hate to say it, with us being a college town, usually it’s more of uppers, whereas fentanyl is an opioid, a synthetic opioid.”

Stone says drug dealers are using fentanyl to lace other drugs and with it being 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, a small amount could prove fatal.

“It slows down the heart and everything like that, and with Fentanyl being so much more powerful, it’s easy to see how it could cause major complications,” Stone said.

The Governor’s letter directs the heads of the agencies to outline what steps they intend to take and present those to the state legislature when it reconvenes in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police reported an officer involved shooting Monday morning.
CSPD: Man armed with hatchet shot after charging at a police officer
A federal judge said Keith Johnson stole from the government and taxpaying citizens.
Former Southerns owner sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges
The driver of the Ford, William Gourley, 38, of Caldwell, was pronounced deceased on the scene...
Caldwell man killed in weekend crash near Lake Somerville
A second person involved in the crash also has serious injuries, troopers said.
Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

Latest News

Clothed in Righteousness Clothing Closet
Free clothing and food offered at Clothed in Righteousness Clothing Closet
Brazos County Health Department helps register voters
Brazos County Health Department, Pride Community Center team up to register voters
Tropical Storm Gaston formed in the north central Atlantic Tuesday afternoon
Tropical Storm Gaston forms in the North Atlantic
Tuesday Night Weather Update 9/20
Tuesday Night Weather Update 9/20