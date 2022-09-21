SEC announces tip times and TV designations for A&M men’s basketball

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- The Southeastern Conference announced the start times and television schedule for Texas A&M men’s basketball’s league schedule on Wednesday.

All 18 games will be featured on national TV, including the regular season finale on CBS at 11 a.m. against Alabama.

Additionally, the Aggies will be featured on ESPN at 1 p.m. on Jan. 21 as they travel to face Kentucky.

The Maroon & White begin SEC play at Florida on ESPN2 or ESPNU on Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.

Texas A&M 2023 SEC Schedule (All Times Central)

Jan. 4

at Florida

ESPN2/ESPNU

6 p.m.

Jan. 7

LSU

SEC Network

5 p.m.

Jan. 11

Missouri

SEC Network

7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14

at South Carolina

SEC Network

5 p.m.

Jan. 18

Florida

SEC Network

6 p.m.

Jan. 21

at Kentucky

ESPN

1 p.m.

Jan. 25

at Auburn

ESPN2/ESPNU

8 p.m.

Jan. 28

Vanderbilt

SEC Network

7:30 p.m.

Jan. 31

at Arkansas

ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

6 p.m.

Feb. 4

Georgia

SEC Network

7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7

Auburn

ESPN/ESPN2

6 p.m.

Feb. 11

at LSU

SEC Network

7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15

Arkansas

ESPN2/ESPNU

8 p.m.

Feb. 18

at Missouri

ESPN2/ESPNU

5 p.m.

Feb. 21

Tennessee

ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

6 p.m.

Feb. 25

at Mississippi State

SEC Network

2:30 p.m.

Feb. 28

at Ole Miss

ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

8 p.m.

Mar. 4

Alabama

CBS

11 a.m.

