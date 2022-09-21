SEC announces tip times and TV designations for A&M men’s basketball
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- The Southeastern Conference announced the start times and television schedule for Texas A&M men’s basketball’s league schedule on Wednesday.
All 18 games will be featured on national TV, including the regular season finale on CBS at 11 a.m. against Alabama.
Additionally, the Aggies will be featured on ESPN at 1 p.m. on Jan. 21 as they travel to face Kentucky.
The Maroon & White begin SEC play at Florida on ESPN2 or ESPNU on Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.
Texas A&M 2023 SEC Schedule (All Times Central)
Jan. 4
at Florida
ESPN2/ESPNU
6 p.m.
Jan. 7
LSU
SEC Network
5 p.m.
Jan. 11
Missouri
SEC Network
7:30 p.m.
Jan. 14
at South Carolina
SEC Network
5 p.m.
Jan. 18
Florida
SEC Network
6 p.m.
Jan. 21
at Kentucky
ESPN
1 p.m.
Jan. 25
at Auburn
ESPN2/ESPNU
8 p.m.
Jan. 28
Vanderbilt
SEC Network
7:30 p.m.
Jan. 31
at Arkansas
ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
6 p.m.
Feb. 4
Georgia
SEC Network
7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7
Auburn
ESPN/ESPN2
6 p.m.
Feb. 11
at LSU
SEC Network
7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15
Arkansas
ESPN2/ESPNU
8 p.m.
Feb. 18
at Missouri
ESPN2/ESPNU
5 p.m.
Feb. 21
Tennessee
ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
6 p.m.
Feb. 25
at Mississippi State
SEC Network
2:30 p.m.
Feb. 28
at Ole Miss
ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
8 p.m.
Mar. 4
Alabama
CBS
11 a.m.
