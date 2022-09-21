SOS Ministries hosts 21st Annual Banquet - IGNITE!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - SOS Ministries is celebrating 29 years of ministry in the Brazos Valley by hosting its annual banquet.

“It’s grown to serve teen girls and now children, and there’s a men’s home and vocational training,” Kyle Salmon, executive director at SOS, said. “It’s just grown and grown over the last 29 years into, now we own 20 acres near downtown Bryan.”

The banquet is on Oct. 4 at the ministry where you can enjoy food and hear inspirational stories from the community.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Salmon said. “We have it here at our facility and normally we have over 500 people and so we’re expecting that again. It’s a great opportunity just for us to get some new people in, see old faces, talk about how the ministry is gone for the year and tell people about the new things that we have coming up.”

The event is almost sold out but you can buy tickets online.

If you aren’t able to make it out to the event, Salmon said there are other ways to support SOS Ministries, through prayer, donations, volunteering, or by purchasing a raffle ticket.

“David Gardner’s Jewelers has donated a necklace for us and so we’re selling raffle tickets,” Salmon said. “They can go online and get an opportunity to win a diamond cross necklace.”

You can also learn more by calling (979) 775-5357.

