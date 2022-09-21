SOS Ministries hosts 21st Annual Banquet - IGNITE!

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - SOS Ministries is celebrating 29 years of ministry in the Brazos Valley by hosting its annual banquet.

“It’s grown to serve teen girls and now children, and there’s a men’s home and vocational training,” Kyle Salmon, executive director at SOS, said. “It’s just grown and grown over the last 29 years into, now we own 20 acres near downtown Bryan.”

The banquet is on Oct. 4 at the ministry where you can enjoy food and hear inspirational stories from the community.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Salmon said. “We have it here at our facility and normally we have over 500 people and so we’re expecting that again. It’s a great opportunity just for us to get some new people in, see old faces, talk about how the ministry is gone for the year and tell people about the new things that we have coming up.”

The event is almost sold out but you can buy tickets online.

If you aren’t able to make it out to the event, Salmon said there are other ways to support SOS Ministries, through prayer, donations, volunteering, or by purchasing a raffle ticket.

“David Gardner’s Jewelers has donated a necklace for us and so we’re selling raffle tickets,” Salmon said. “They can go online and get an opportunity to win a diamond cross necklace.”

You can also learn more by calling (979) 775-5357.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church is holding a vote Tuesday night...
College Station church taking vote to disaffiliate from denomination
The driver of the Ford, William Gourley, 38, of Caldwell, was pronounced deceased on the scene...
Caldwell man killed in weekend crash near Lake Somerville
A federal judge said Keith Johnson stole from the government and taxpaying citizens.
Former Southerns owner sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges
The menu has an array of options and is described as value-oriented, speedy and fresh.
New downtown Bryan restaurant serving up something for everyone
The National Hurricane Center has increased the odds for development of Invest 98L to a high...
New tropical system expected to form in coming days. This one brings possible concerns to the Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Long road to recovery: Mother, son severely injured after car collision in Normangee
Long road to recovery: Mother, son severely injured after car collision in Normangee
The Local is a weekly artisan market on Tuesday evenings at Lake Walk
Fall fun is back at Lake Walk
One woman in critical condition after car collision in Normangee.
Long road to recovery: Mother, son severely injured after car collision in Normangee