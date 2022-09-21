Texas A&M Students continue to fight for Memorial Student Center as an early voting location

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M students returned to the Brazos County Commissioners Court for the third time on Tuesday, and expressed their frustrations over the removal of the Memorial Student Center as early voting location.

The decision to remove the MSC as early voting location was made in July, a time when many students were still away for the summer. Texas A&M students said they were shocked when they heard the news and feel the decision disenfranchises their vote. The students expected the Commissioners Court to discuss the possibility of the MSC returning as early voting location this year, but the agenda item listed was for a discussion on it’s possible return next year.

Kristina Samuel, a Texas A&M senior said with the growing youth population becoming voters in Texas she’s concerned the absence of the MSC will deter young voters and potentially not represent the local community.

“In terms of this transiting into life long voters we are starting to vote now and this will set the tone in terms of what kind of voters we will become,” Samuel said. “If we want to have a democracy that represents our elected officials and that represents our communities then we want to make sure we are incentivizing youth to become life long habitual voters.”

Sabrina Wren, a Texas A&M junior said many students will have difficultly finding the time in their schedules to vote or have difficulties getting to a polling location due to lack of transportation.

“The buses right now are severely understaffed,” Wren said. “I know for my room mate it takes her two hours to get to campus just taking the bus and we live very close to campus, it’s a 15-minute bike ride, so students who need to vote they don’t have the time to take two hours just to get to the city hall. The bus doesn’t even take them directly to city hall it’s about a 12-minute walk from the bus stop.”

Nicole Gallucci, a Brazos County citizen at the meeting said students practically live on campus and they don’t always have the same options permeant residents do when it comes to voting.

“Whether it was a mistake or it was intended, I believe this equates to voter suppression,” Gallucci said. “The MSC serves an abundance of workers, lower end workers and faculty as well as professors.”

Samuel said according to the election code which students presented at the meeting the Commissioners Court could make the MSC an early voting location again as long as the decision is made before mid-October.

“I would say after coming here three weeks in a row now, and probably needing to come in the future, it does feel like they aren’t listening,” Samuel said. “The feasibility is there, the legality is there, but at the end of the day it’s something they’re just choosing not to push for.”

Students are also making their voice heard by signing a petition. The link to the petition can be found on the Move Texas TAMU Instagram page.

The Commissioners Court said they plan to have a potential workshop on the matter, however an exact date hasn’t been announced. The MSC will remain an election day polling location.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.