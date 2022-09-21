Treat of the Day: American Lumber in Bryan provides materials to build over 400 beds for children

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sleep in Heavenly Peace in College Station is an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a safe place to sleep.

They are recognizing the team at American Lumber for their generous support.

American Lumber is a local Bryan business that heard about the mission of Sleep in Heavenly Peace and wanted to help.

Over the past year, they have donated a significant amount of the lumber used to build over 400 beds.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church is holding a vote Tuesday night...
College Station church taking vote to disaffiliate from denomination
The driver of the Ford, William Gourley, 38, of Caldwell, was pronounced deceased on the scene...
Caldwell man killed in weekend crash near Lake Somerville
A federal judge said Keith Johnson stole from the government and taxpaying citizens.
Former Southerns owner sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges
The menu has an array of options and is described as value-oriented, speedy and fresh.
New downtown Bryan restaurant serving up something for everyone
The National Hurricane Center has increased the odds for development of Invest 98L to a high...
New tropical system expected to form in coming days. This one brings possible concerns to the Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

Treat of the Day: American Lumber in Bryan provides materials to build over 400 beds for children
Treat of the Day: American Lumber in Bryan provides materials to build over 400 beds for children
Treat of the Day: New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of the Brazos Valley, Inc. celebrates...
Treat of the Day: New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of the Brazos Valley, Inc. celebrates 100 years
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD and College Station ISD named a “District of Distinction” by the...
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD and College Station ISD named a “District of Distinction” by the Texas Art Education Association
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD and College Station ISD named a “District of Distinction” by the...
Treat of the Day: District of Distinction