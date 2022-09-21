Treat of the Day: American Lumber in Bryan provides materials to build over 400 beds for children
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sleep in Heavenly Peace in College Station is an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a safe place to sleep.
They are recognizing the team at American Lumber for their generous support.
American Lumber is a local Bryan business that heard about the mission of Sleep in Heavenly Peace and wanted to help.
Over the past year, they have donated a significant amount of the lumber used to build over 400 beds.
