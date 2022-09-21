Treat of the Day: American Lumber in Bryan provides materials to build over 400 beds for children

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sleep in Heavenly Peace in College Station is an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a safe place to sleep.

They are recognizing the team at American Lumber for their generous support.

American Lumber is a local Bryan business that heard about the mission of Sleep in Heavenly Peace and wanted to help.

Over the past year, they have donated a significant amount of the lumber used to build over 400 beds.

