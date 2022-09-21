TxDOT says it’s still working to improve traffic light timing on FM 2818

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation says it is still working to improve the flow of traffic on a congested portion of FM 2818 that remains under construction.

That work is happening between University Drive and Wellborn Road, and changes to the highway in the past few weeks have significantly slowed down commutes in the morning and evening rush hours.

TxDOT tells KBTX it continues to monitor the traffic flow controlled by temporary traffic signals and admits it could be better.

“Although considerable adjustments were made to the signal timings, like our road users, we also recognized the limitations in the capability of the current signals,” said spokesman Bob Colwell.

Colwell says TxDOT is completing a design change to the signals that the contractor will install next week.

“We expect the new signal design to make a noticeable improvement to traffic flow for this phase of construction,” he said.

