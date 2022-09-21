TxDOT says it’s still working to improve traffic light timing on FM 2818

The Texas Department of Transportation says it is still working to improve the flow of traffic...
The Texas Department of Transportation says it is still working to improve the flow of traffic on a congested portion of FM 2818 that remains under construction.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation says it is still working to improve the flow of traffic on a congested portion of FM 2818 that remains under construction.

That work is happening between University Drive and Wellborn Road, and changes to the highway in the past few weeks have significantly slowed down commutes in the morning and evening rush hours.

TxDOT tells KBTX it continues to monitor the traffic flow controlled by temporary traffic signals and admits it could be better.

“Although considerable adjustments were made to the signal timings, like our road users, we also recognized the limitations in the capability of the current signals,” said spokesman Bob Colwell.

Colwell says TxDOT is completing a design change to the signals that the contractor will install next week.

“We expect the new signal design to make a noticeable improvement to traffic flow for this phase of construction,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church is holding a vote Tuesday night...
College Station church taking vote to disaffiliate from denomination
The driver of the Ford, William Gourley, 38, of Caldwell, was pronounced deceased on the scene...
Caldwell man killed in weekend crash near Lake Somerville
A federal judge said Keith Johnson stole from the government and taxpaying citizens.
Former Southerns owner sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges
The menu has an array of options and is described as value-oriented, speedy and fresh.
New downtown Bryan restaurant serving up something for everyone
The National Hurricane Center has increased the odds for development of Invest 98L to a high...
New tropical system expected to form in coming days. This one brings possible concerns to the Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Long road to recovery: Mother, son severely injured after car collision in Normangee
Long road to recovery: Mother, son severely injured after car collision in Normangee
The Local is a weekly artisan market on Tuesday evenings at Lake Walk
Fall fun is back at Lake Walk
One woman in critical condition after car collision in Normangee.
Long road to recovery: Mother, son severely injured after car collision in Normangee