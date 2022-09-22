A&M Consolidated to kickoff district play on the road against Georgetown

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers wrapped up their non-district slate a week and a half ago with a loss to Lufkin. Friday night the Tigers will hit the road for the first time this season as they open up District 11-5A Division I play.

Consol (2-1) will take on Georgetown. The Eagles (2-1) will present a threat on both sides of the football.

“They’ve got a great running back,” said A&M Consolidated Head Football Coach Lee Fedora. “He’s a guy that runs with a lot of power and their offensive line is very impressive so we’ve got to do a great job on our defense to get a lot of stops. Offensively we’ve got to get better upfront. We’ve got to get better in our reads and in what we are trying to do because they’ve got a defense that can get you in and out in three plays,” concluded Fedora.

The Tigers have won their last 3 district openers. Kickoff is set for 7pm on Friday at the Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex.

