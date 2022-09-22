Authorities searching for 6-year-old Navasota boy

Brody Lee Mack was last seen on Friday, Sept. 16
Brody Lee Mack was last seen in the 11000 block of Highway 105 East in Navasota.
Brody Lee Mack was last seen in the 11000 block of Highway 105 East in Navasota.(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 6-year-old boy who went missing on Friday, Sept. 16. Authorities say they need help locating him to “verify his welfare.”

Brody Lee Mack was last seen in the 11000 block of Highway 105 East in Navasota.

He was wearing a light blue and navy long sleeve shirt with jeans. Brody has blond hair, blue eyes and is 56 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Grimes County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of...
Teen killed in rollover crash in Grimes County
Hugo Alfredo Ortiz-Quintero Jr. was arrested by Bryan police for reportedly shooting another man.
Police: Bryan man arrested for shooting estranged wife’s boyfriend
Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church is holding a vote Tuesday night...
College Station church taking vote to disaffiliate from denomination
Bryan firefighters responded to the fire Wednesday night in the area of E 22nd Street and N...
Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan
Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church will join the Global Methodist...
College Station church votes to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
BeeWeaver Honey Farm Hosting Infuzzed and Honey Cook-Off Saturday.
Celebrate National Honey Month at BeeWeaver Honey Farm
BeeWeaver Honey Farm offers hive tours, tastings, etc.
BeeWeaver Honey Farm offers hive tours, tastings, etc.
Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association talks upcoming class
Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association talks upcoming class