Authorities searching for 6-year-old Navasota boy

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 6-year-old boy who went missing on Friday, Sept. 16. Authorities say they need help locating him to “verify his welfare.”

Brody Lee Mack was last seen in the 11000 block of Highway 105 East in Navasota.

He was wearing a light blue and navy long sleeve shirt with jeans. Brody has blond hair, blue eyes and is 56 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151.

