Bryan High School falls victim to ‘swatting’ call, police determine hoax

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School was the victim a “swatting,” or hoax, shooting call Thursday afternoon, Bryan police said.

The police department received reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School resource officers and responding patrol units quickly determined it was a swatting call and that there was no threat to the school.

There have been many reports of similar hoax calls across Texas in recent weeks, according to police.

The Bryan Police Department recieved reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School Resource Officers who were on scene and responding patrol units determined this to be a hoax or "swatting" call. There is currently no threat at the school. pic.twitter.com/ER6hq88db4 — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) September 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.