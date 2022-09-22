Bryan High School falls victim to ‘swatting’ call, police determine hoax

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School was the victim a “swatting,” or hoax, shooting call Thursday afternoon, Bryan police said.

The police department received reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School resource officers and responding patrol units quickly determined it was a swatting call and that there was no threat to the school.

There have been many reports of similar hoax calls across Texas in recent weeks, according to police.

